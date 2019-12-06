On the Beat: ACC Championship, coaching changes, more

William Qualkinbush, the co-host of WCCP’s Out of Bounds with Qualk & Kelly and of the Clemson Tigers Sports Network, joined The Clemson Insider this week to preview Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between Clemson and Virginia.

The conversation also leaned towards the “Silly Season” and what coaching changes could affect Clemson’s coaching staff in the future.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.