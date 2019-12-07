Clemson wins fifth straight, 19th ACC Championship overall

CHARLOTTE — It has been a historic run for Dabo Swinney and the third-ranked Clemson football team as they defeated No. 23 Virginia by a score of 62-17, winning their fifth straight ACC Championship and 19th overall ACC title.

The Tigers (13-0, 8-0 ACC) have now won 25 conference championships overall, most by any team that currently plays in the ACC.

Clemson’s ACC domination under Swinney has been nothing short of incredible as the team has now set the standard for not only the ACC, but every other conference in the country.

The Tigers’ fifth straight conference championship game win is historic in many ways. With the win, Clemson joined the 1971-75 Alabama and this season’s Oklahoma team as the only three teams of any active FBS conference to win five straight outright conference titles.

While Clemson is just one of three teams to do so in FBS history, the Tigers are the first program to win five straight conference championship games since the creation of conference championships back in 1992.

Surpassing the 1993-96 Florida Gators’ four straight conference championship game wins, Swinney has made history in his pursuit and winning of his sixth ACC championship. Swinney has now tied Clemson legend Frank Howard with six ACC Championships in just his 11th season as Clemson’s head coach and will now have the opportunity to win a sixth straight ACC Championship next season.

