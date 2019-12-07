Higgins having historic ACC Championship performance

Higgins having historic ACC Championship performance

Feature

Higgins having historic ACC Championship performance

By 55 minutes ago

By: |

CHARLOTTE — Tee Higgins had a historic night for Clemson as he scored his third touchdown of the game on an 11-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence, giving the Tigers a 38-14 lead with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter.

After a pair of 8- and 9-yard carries from Travis Etienne, Higgins was the recipient of a 54-yard bomb from Lawrence before scoring the 11-yard touchdown catch.

With the touchdown, Higgins broke ACC Championship Game records for receiving yards with 182 and receiving touchdowns with three.

Lawrence also broke the ACC Championship passing record with his fourth of the game.

, , , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
40m

CHARLOTTE — It was all Lyn-J Dixon as the sophomore running back took a 23-yard run to the house, giving Clemson a 45-14 lead with 1:00 left in the third quarter. After taking three carries for 18 yards, Dixon (…)

reply
2hr

CHARLOTTE — Travis Etienne put Clemson up 24-7 on a 26-yard touchdown run with 9:10 left in the second quarter. Going four plays for 68 yards, Etienne opened the drive with back-to-back carries of 14 and 4 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home