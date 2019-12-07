Higgins having historic ACC Championship performance

CHARLOTTE — Tee Higgins had a historic night for Clemson as he scored his third touchdown of the game on an 11-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence, giving the Tigers a 38-14 lead with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter.

After a pair of 8- and 9-yard carries from Travis Etienne, Higgins was the recipient of a 54-yard bomb from Lawrence before scoring the 11-yard touchdown catch.

With the touchdown, Higgins broke ACC Championship Game records for receiving yards with 182 and receiving touchdowns with three.

Lawrence also broke the ACC Championship passing record with his fourth of the game.