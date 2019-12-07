Recruits predict outcome of ACC Championship Game

Third-ranked Clemson will try to capture its 19th ACC Championship in school history at 7:30 p.m. tonight when the Atlantic Division champion Tigers take on the Coastal Division champion and No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Clemson entered the 2019 season as the only program in ACC history to win four consecutive outright titles. With a win against Virginia, the Tigers can join the 1971-75 Alabama Crimson Tide as the only members of any active FBS conference to win five straight outright titles, while Clemson can also become the only program since the creation of conference championship games in 1992 to win five consecutive conference championship games.

Ahead of the 2019 ACC title game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commitments and other recruits for their predictions:

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 LB, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County): “CLEMSON IS GONNA MAKE HISTORY!! I believe they’ll take care of business no doubt.”

Clemson commit Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “Well I’m no expert, but I would say that Clemson has a great chance to get another ACC Championship. I think the final will be 52-3. Clemson’s defense has been rock solid and the offense has been explosive as of lately.”

Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes, 2020 OL, Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road): “38-10.”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carollton): “49-3”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic): “Clemson by 50! Time to get sized for them rings.”

Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei, 2020 QB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “Man I think 56-7. Being nice.”

Clemson commit EJ Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City, Ala. (Central): “45-10 Clem”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton, Ga. (Creekview): “I got Clemson all the way! Clemson is locked and ready for this game and it’ll be something to watch.”

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, 2021 WR, Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern): “Clemson will win.”

Brandon Buckner, 2021 DE, Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler): “Clemson is definitely going to win the ACC Championship. Got them winning 38-14.”

Jager Burton, 2021 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “Clemson wins by a lot.”

Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “42-10 Clemson”

Raneiria Dillworth, 2021 LB, Kernersville, N.C. (Glenn): “51-7 Clemson”

Michael Gonzalez, 2021 OL, Monroe, N.C. (Sun Valley): “Clemson 42, Virginia 21”

Aalijah Kelly, 2022 WR, Greenville, S.C. (Greenville Academy): “I believe Clemson will win but upsets happen all of the time.”

Robbie Roper, 2022 QB, Woodstock, Ga. (Woodstock): “Clemson 41, Virginia 14”

Cameron Scott, 2022 WR, Columbia, S.C. (Hammond): “I expect Clemson to win by a few touchdowns.”

Jaleel Skinner, 2022 WR, Greer, S.C. (Greer): “I feel like Clemson is gonna come out and do what they do best and go put on a show tomorrow.”

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame