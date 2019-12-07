Tigers pummel Virginia, win record 5th straight ACC Title

CHARLOTTE — Clemson is headed back to the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight year thanks to its 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia Saturday in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, threw a championship record four touchdown passes, while completing 16 of 22 passes for 302 yards in leading the third-ranked Tigers to their fifth straight ACC Championship.

The Tigers’ five straight conference titles is a first in the conference championship era, which began in 1992.

It was a day for records for the Clemson offense. Besides Lawrence’s record day, wide receiver Tee Higgins caught a career-high nine receptions for an ACC record 182 yards and three touchdowns, which was also an ACC record. Higgins was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Clemson’s 62 points were an ACC Championship record, as were its 621 total yards. The Tigers scored 31 points in the first half, which was also a championship game record.

The 62 points were the most points the Tigers have scored this season.

Higgins caught touchdown passes of 19, 7 and 11 yards from Lawrence, while Justyn Ross also caught three passes for 94 yards. The sophomore hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence in the second quarter that put the Tigers in front 14-7 with 4:46 to play in the first quarter. Clemson never trailed again.

Running back Travis Etienne also got in the act. The two-time ACC Player of the Year rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries and scored on a 26-yard touchdown that gave Clemson a 24-7 lead with 9:10 to play in the first half.

Clemson (13-0, 8-0 ACC) also got a 23-yard touchdown run by Lyn-J Dixon in third quarter and a 4-yard run by backup quarterback Chase Brice in the fourth. B.T. Potter also added a 24-yard field goal in the fourth.

Chez Mellusi scored the game’s final points with a 4-yard run with 1:26 left to play.

Byrce Perkins and the Virginia offense challenged Clemson like no one else. Perkins finished the game with 266 yards on 27 of 43 passing. He was intercepted twice and threw two touchdown passes.

The Tigers finished the game with three interceptions overall.

The Cavaliers (9-4, 6-2 ACC) had 387 total yards, the most on the Clemson defense all season. They were the first team to total 300 or more yards on the Tigers’ defense all year.

Clemson had no answer for wide receiver Haise Dubois, who had a career-best 10 catches for 130 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown reception for the Cavaliers’ first score of the night. They had had 193 total yards in the first half on Clemson.

The Tigers now wait for Sunday’s CFP Selection Show to see who they will play in the playoff on Dec. 28. Clemson has tied Alabama with the most appearances in the CFP.