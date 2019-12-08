Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson celebrates ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE — Clemson captured its fifth consecutive ACC Championship on Saturday with a 62-17 victory over Virginia at Bank of America Stadium.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the Tigers celebrating their 2019 ACC title! PHOTO GALLERY
CHARLOTTE — Clemson captured its fifth consecutive ACC Championship on Saturday with a 62-17 victory over Virginia at Bank of America Stadium.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the Tigers celebrating their 2019 ACC title! PHOTO GALLERY
CHARLOTTE — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media following the third-ranked Tigers’ 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game Saturday at Bank of America (…)
CHARLOTTE — For the first time all season, Clemson’s defense did not have its stuff. But everything was okay. Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Clemson offense had their back. The (…)
CHARLOTTE – While Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was soaking in the third-ranked Tigers’ 62-17 win over No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Venables was also starting (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and wide receiver Tee Higgins talked to the media following Saturday’s 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers (13-0) won (…)
CHARLOTTE – Trevor Lawrence’s performance in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night was historic. The sophomore quarterback threw for four touchdowns, an ACC Championship Game record, while leading (…)
CHARLOTTE – Tee Higgins had a career night as he helped third-ranked Clemson to a 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. The (…)
CHARLOTTE — It has been a historic run for Dabo Swinney and the third-ranked Clemson football team as they defeated No. 23 Virginia by a score of 62-17, winning their fifth straight ACC Championship and (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson is headed back to the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight year thanks to its 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia Saturday in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America (…)
CHARLOTTE — It was all Lyn-J Dixon as the sophomore running back took a 23-yard run to the house, giving Clemson a 45-14 lead with 1:00 left in the third quarter. After taking three carries for 18 yards, Dixon (…)
CHARLOTTE — Tee Higgins had a historic night for Clemson as he scored his third touchdown of the game on an 11-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence, giving the Tigers a 38-14 lead with 6:12 remaining in the (…)