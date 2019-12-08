Day says what Clemson has done is ‘incredible’

The 2020 Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will be a game between the two best teams both offensively and defensively in the country.

The two teams rank in the top five in just about every major category, especially on defense in which Clemson is No. 1 in scoring defense, total defense and pass defense, while Ohio State is No.2 in all of those categories.

On the offensive side, the Buckeyes and Tigers are both in the top 5 in scoring offense, total offense and in the top 10 at running the ball.

“We are going up against a great opponent,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on ESPN Sunday. “I think both offensively and defensively, what Clemson has done over the past few years is incredible. They certainly have a great talent, but they are very, very well coached.

“So, we are going to have to have a great energy and hit that peak when we play that game that Saturday. But importantly, we have to be ready to execute at a high level so the margin for error is tiny.”

The Fiesta Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, will also be a huge matchup between the quarterbacks. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justyn Fields are both from Georgia and both were considered the top 2 players coming out of high school in 2018.

Lawrence is undefeated as a starter at Clemson, winning his first 24 starts, while also playing in all 28 of Clemson’s 28 straight wins. Fields is 13-0 in his first season as the starting quarterback and has thrown for 40-plus touchdowns this season.

“I think it is going to be a great matchup,” Day said. “Trevor is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and has done it on one of the biggest stages. He has done an unbelievable job with his opportunity.

“I think, probably with the way Justyn has come along, he came in this year never having a collegiate start and he has kind of found his way as the season has gone along. I think he has gotten better and has played in some big moments. He has shown how incredibly tough he is, and he has become the leader of our offense.”

