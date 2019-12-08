Lawrence leads Tigers to ACC title with historic performance

CHARLOTTE – Trevor Lawrence’s performance in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night was historic.

The sophomore quarterback threw for four touchdowns, an ACC Championship Game record, while leading the third-ranked Tigers to a 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia at Bank of America Stadium for their fifth straight conference title.

Lawrence was superbly sharp as he completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 302 yards, his second-highest tally of the season behind the 395 yards passing he had at Syracuse on Sept. 14. The Cartersville, Georgia native posted an efficiency rating of 248.

Tee Higgins hauled in three of Lawrence’s touchdown strikes, including a 19-yard catch-and-run on Clemson’s first possession of the game that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the 11:11 mark of the first quarter.

On Clemson’s next possession, after Virginia tied the game, Lawrence tossed a dime to Justyn Ross on a deep ball over the middle for a 59-yard score that put the Tigers back in front, 14-7, with 4:46 remaining in the opening period.

Lawrence then threw a 7-yard touchdown to Higgins in the second quarter, making the score 31-7 with 49 seconds left in the half, before finding Higgins again in the end zone on an 11-yard dart that extended Clemson’s lead to 38-14 midway through the third period.

After throwing two interceptions in the first quarter at Louisville on Oct. 19, Lawrence has tied his own single-season school record of 169 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, set last season. Tajh Boyd holds Clemson’s multi-season record of 187 across 2012-13.

In 13 games this season, Lawrence has passed for 3,172 yards and 34 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.

The Tigers finished the game with 619 total yards of offense and 62 points, both ACC Championship Game records.

