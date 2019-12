CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and wide receiver Tee Higgins talked to the media following Saturday’s 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game.

The Tigers (13-0) won their fifth straight ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Higgins caught a career-high 9 passes for an ACC Championship Game record 182 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Higgins was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Watch Higgins’ and Swinney’s press conference on TCITV.