Clemson WR commit talks status, conversation with Scott, next WR coach

Clemson four-star wide receiver commit E.J. Williams is still 100-percent locked in with Clemson after learning that his primary recruiter, co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott, is leaving to be the new head coach at South Florida.

“I mean it was a shock to me, but I’m still All In,” Williams told The Clemson Insider on Monday. “My mind is made.”

The Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) standout committed to Clemson on Aug. 24, the date of his late father’s death.

Williams had a conversation with Scott on Sunday during which Scott informed Williams of the news that he is moving on.

“He talked to me late last night,” Williams said. “Basically telling me he isn’t the reason WRU started, he was just a part of something great. He also said I didn’t come to Clemson because of him, I came because I truly love Clemson and the environment, and he is exactly right.”

The Clemson Insider has learned that Scott’s replacement as Clemson’s receivers coach will be Tyler Grisham, a former Tiger wideout from 2005-08 who played briefly in the NFL before joining Dabo Swinney’s staff in 2014 as an offensive analyst.

Grisham is expected to pay Williams a visit before he signs with Clemson during the early signing period later this month.

Williams, an early enrollee, looks forward to getting to know Grisham personally and learning from him at the next level.

“Very excited,” Williams said. “Knowing he played in the NFL and won a Super Bowl just gave me more of a reason to want him to coach me even more. He’s a really funny guy and I can’t wait to build a relationship with him.”

