Howard discusses flipping commitment to Tigers from other ACC school

Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian offensive lineman Trent Howard grew up dreaming of playing for Clemson, and a late offer from the Tigers is all it took to flip his commitment from another ACC school.

The three-star offensive guard had been committed to Georgia Tech since June but de-committed on Thursday and then gave his verbal pledge to Clemson on Friday.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell informed Howard earlier in the week that there was room for him in the 2020 recruiting class if he wanted to jump on board.

“Coach Swinney and Coach Caldwell reached out to me earlier this week and said that they had a spot for me,” Howard told The Clemson Insider.

“It’s the total package! Academics, athletics and the culture,” he added of why Clemson has been his dream school for years.

Howard’s father, Johnny, played with Swinney at Alabama and they were teammates on the Tide’s 1992 national championship team.

“He has always thought the world of Coach Swinney and the rest of his staff,” Howard said of his dad. “He is super proud and happy that I have earned an opportunity to play for him and Clemson University.”

Clemson’s staff is high on the potential of the 6-foot-4, 285-pound high school senior.

“They really like the way I play and believe my best days are in front of me,” Howard said.

He will sign his letter of intent on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period, and is ecstatic to join the five other O-linemen in Clemson’s 2020 class that currently ranks No. 1 nationally.

“Awesome! I’m still in shock!” Howard said. “I can’t wait to start the grind and be a part of it.”

