Scott may be headed to South Florida, but he will always be a Clemson Tiger

For the next week, Jeff Scott will be a South Florida Bull. Scott was officially named the Bulls’ new head coach on Monday afternoon. However, next week he will be a Clemson Tiger, again.

“Operationally, Jeff will be serving as the head coach at USF for the next week before rejoining us the latter part of next week and remaining with us for the duration of our College Football Playoff run,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “Our team is excited that he’ll have the opportunity to finish our 2019 season with us.”

Scott deserves the opportunity to finish what he started with the Tigers. He is, after all, a Clemson man.

Scott played at Clemson from 2000-’02, graduate here, married a Clemson girl and has spent the last 12 years on Swinney’s staff.

“Jeff has been with me since day one when I became interim,” Swinney said. “He’s somebody I trust immensely and he’s extremely loyal. He’s been patient for the right opportunity, and I think this is that right opportunity.”

The Scott family has been good to Swinney. Jeff’s father, Brad Scott, has been with Swinney since the two served under former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden. When Swinney got the head coaching job, Scott stayed on as an assistant coach for two more years before transitioning to his current role as Swinney’s director of player development and recruiting transition.

Brad Scott is likely to follow his son to South Florida and be an associate athletic director and football administrator. Overall, Brad Scott has been at Clemson for 21 years and will forever be known as a Clemson Tiger, despite the fact he was the head coach at South Carolina for five seasons before joining Bowden’s staff at Clemson in 1999.

Like his father, Jeff Scott became a fixture at Clemson as well. He has been associated with Clemson in some capacity ever since his father came to Tigertown in 1999. After a brief stint as the wide receivers’ coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, Scott joined Bowden’s staff as a graduate assistant coach in 2008.

He stayed in that capacity for just six games. When Bowden stepped down and Swinney took over as the interim coach, he moved Scott to wide receivers’ coach. When Swinney got the head coaching job permanently, he retained Scott as his receivers’ coach and also promoted him to recruiting coordinator.

Scott remained in those positions until he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2014, along with his former teammate Tony Elliott. The Tigers have posted a 129-30 record and reached a bowl game in each of his 12 seasons on the staff, including 32 wins over top 25 ranked teams and 15 over top 10.

Since becoming co-offensive coordinator alongside Tony Elliott starting with the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl vs. Oklahoma, the Tigers have gone 69-4 (38-2 in the ACC) with just two regular season losses and posted the three winningest seasons in program history (2018 (15-0), 2015 (14-1), 2016 (14-1)). During that span, Clemson has averaged 40.3 points and 503 yards per game, gaining 6.6 yards per play while Tigers quarterbacks completed 66.3 percent of their passes.

In the last five seasons, the Clemson offense has averaged better than 500 yards per game four times and set 138 team and individual records, including marks for total offense (2018, 527.2 ypg), scoring offense (2018, 44.3 ppg), passing offense (2016, 5,009 yards), rushing offense (2018, 3,723 yards) and total touchdowns (2018, 90). The top three total offense seasons in program history, all over 7,500 yards, have come with Scott as co-offensive coordinator, as have the top three scoring seasons, all with 577 points or better.

Scott coached Sammy Watkins, a two-time All-American who set school season records for receptions (101), receiving yards (1,464) in 2013 and career marks for receptions (240), receiving yards (3,391) and receiving touchdowns (27) before being selected in the first round NFL Draft.

Under Scott, DeAndre Hopkins earned second-team All-America honors before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and going on to make three Pro Bowl appearances. Hopkins owns the single season record for touchdown receptions at Clemson with 18 in 2012 and is tied with Watkins with 27 career touchdowns. More recently, Scott has coached Mike Williams (All-ACC & Second Team All-American, 2016) and Hunter Renfrow (2018 Burlsworth Trophy winner) among many outstanding student-athletes.

“It’s been a real joy to watch Jeff grow and develop and work side-by-side with him,” Swinney said. “He’s done an amazing job representing Clemson, representing the program, coaching our wide receivers and coordinating our offense. His leadership has been a big part of our success, and we will always appreciate his contribution to our program.”

Fortunately for Clemson, it gets to keep him for possibly two more games. And though he may be the new head coach at South Florida, one thing is for certain, Scott will always be a Clemson Tiger.

—South Florida Athletic Communications contributed to this story

