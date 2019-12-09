Swinney's statement on Jeff Scott leaving for South Florida

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement Monday evening about former co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, who accepted the job to be South Florida’s new head coach earlier in the day.

Here is what Swinney said in the release.

“I first want to thank Jeff Scott for a wonderful 12 years. I’m happy for him and his wife, Sara, and his daughter, Savannah, and I’m so appreciative of all their family has meant to us over the last 12 years. We’re going to miss them tremendously.

“Operationally, Jeff will be serving as the head coach at USF for the next week before rejoining us the latter part of next week and remaining with us for the duration of our College Football Playoff run. Our team is excited that he’ll have the opportunity to finish our 2019 season with us.

“Jeff has been with me since day one when I became interim. He’s somebody I trust immensely and he’s extremely loyal. He’s been patient for the right opportunity, and I think this is that right opportunity. He’s got a great AD in Michael Kelly. It’s a great fit for Jeff and I know that he’s well-prepared to take this next step and has all the tools he needs to be a great head coach.

“It’s been a real joy to watch Jeff grow and develop and work side-by-side with him. He’s done an amazing job representing Clemson, representing the program, coaching our wide receivers and coordinating our offense. His leadership has been a big part of our success, and we will always appreciate his contribution to our program.”