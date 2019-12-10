Grisham a logical choice as Clemson’s new wide receivers’ coach

Before there was Adam Humphries and Hunter Renfrow, the original No. 13 at wide receiver for Clemson was Tyler Grisham.

Like Humphries and Renfrow, Grisham did not make many splash plays in his career, but he was always reliable. He was Charlie Whitehurst’s, Will Proctor’s and Cullen Harper’s go-to guy on third down.

Now, the original No. 13 is going to be coaching today’s No. 13, Brannon Spector, and the rest of the Clemson wide receivers for years to come. As The Clemson Insider reported Monday, Grisham is expected to be named the Tigers’ new wide receivers coach, replacing Jeff Scott, who accepted the job to be South Florida’s new head football coach.

Grisham is a logical choice for head coach Dabo Swinney. He is a Swinney guy. He was recruited to Clemson by Swinney. He played under Swinney during all four years of his Clemson career and now has worked on Swinney’s staff the last six seasons as an offensive analyst. His role on Clemson’s staff required him to work with Scott and the wide receivers.

No one at Clemson, other than Swinney’s three sons, is more like Swinney than Grisham. Like Swinney, Grisham grew up an Alabama fan. A native of Hoover, Alabama, he has been a fan of Swinney’s since Swinney was a young assistant coach at Alabama.

Like Swinney, Grisham was a great athlete is high school and was the No. 7 wide receiver prospect from the state of Alabama. He played at Spain Park High School in Hoover. He was an All-American and All-Region selection at Spain Park, where he played wide receiver, tailback, cornerback and defensive back.

At Clemson, he became a go-to receiver for the Tigers as he totaled 132 receptions for 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns.

After his Clemson career, Grisham signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played from 2009-’11. He was a part of the Steelers’ run to Super Bowl XLV in 2010. His last year in the NFL was with the Denver Broncos in 2012.

When his football career was over, Grisham returned to Clemson in 2014, where he has been a part of the Clemson staff throughout its dominate run in college football.

In his six years working under Swinney and Scott, Grisham has helped coach All-ACC receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, as well as Ray Ray McCloud, Deon Cain and Hunter Renfrow. The last two years he has played a role in the success of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross.

At 32 years old, Grisham is a logical choice to be Swinney’s new receivers’ coach. He is young, energetic and already has garnered a lot of respect from the current group of wide receivers.

As a young man, and a guy that played in the NFL, Grisham will be able to relate to today’s recruits, which will be important as Clemson continues to build on Wide Receiver U.

Also, Grisham is not only a Dabo Swinney kind of guy, but he is also a Clemson Man. Again, another important aspect on why he was the logical choice for Swinney to hire him as his new wide receivers’ coach.

