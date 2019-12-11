Tickets remain available for 2019 Fiesta Bowl

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl announced on Twitter on Tuesday that its allotment of tickets for this year’s contest between the third-seeded Clemson Tigers and the second-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes are sold out.

However, tickets remain available through the Clemson Athletic Ticket Office. Clemson fans can buy tickets to this year’s contest by visiting ClemsonTigers.com or calling 1-800-CLEMSON. Fans can learn more about official Clemson travel options for the postseason at ClemsonSportsTravel.com or call 877-373-5060.

With its selection to this year’s Fiesta Bowl, Clemson will stretch its streak of consecutive bowl appearances to 15 years, adding to its current school record that began in 2005. In total, the Fiesta Bowl will be Clemson’s 45th bowl appearance, with the Tigers presently holding a 24-20 all-time record in bowl play.

The game on Saturday, Dec. 28 will be a rematch of Clemson’s only prior Fiesta Bowl appearance in school history. On Dec. 31, 2016, the second-seeded Tigers shut out the third-ranked Buckeyes in a 31-0 victory that sent Clemson to its second straight College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications