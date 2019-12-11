Tucker ‘very excited’ for Clemson official visit

A couple of Clemson’s commitments in the 2020 class will travel to campus for their official visits this weekend, the final weekend before the early signing period begins next Wednesday, Dec. 18.

One of those future Tiger official visitors will be Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star Bryn Tucker, who is touted as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen.

Most of Clemson’s 2020 commits took their official visits the weekend of the Wake Forest game last month, but Tucker was unable to as he had a playoff game that Friday night. So instead, he will make the trip to Tigertown this weekend with his parents and plans to arrive on Friday.

“Me and my family are very excited,” Tucker said. “Definitely a great time to learn more.”

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell paid Tucker a visit on Tuesday to check in with him.

“Coach Caldwell came by the school for awhile and we talked,” Tucker said. “Just planning out my official and keeping each other updated. We talked for about an hour.”

Tucker committed to Clemson last March and has developed a tight relationship with Caldwell since then.

“Our bond is very strong,” he said. “We were very excited to see other today. Had great conversations.”

Tucker can hardly believe that he will sign with Clemson in exactly one week before enrolling at the school in early January.

“It’s crazy to believe that it will happen,” he said. “My goals are coming to reality.”

Tucker is ranked as high as the No. 4 offensive guard and No. 132 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN.

