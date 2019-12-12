Emerging Tar Heel State QB high on the Tigers

In recruiting, it’s never too early to start looking for the next potential game-changer at the quarterback position.

One young signal-caller already emerging on power conference radars is John Mark Shaw of Sanford (N.C.) Sandhills.

In nine games as a freshman this season, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect in the 2023 class completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,122 yards and 23 touchdowns.

“Really, once I had varsity film, everyone we reached out to showed good interest,” Shaw said. “Feedback to my coach was that my film was really good for a freshman, they liked my size and athleticism, and I ended up the No. 2 freshman in the nation in yards/game. I did not do camps last summer after my eighth-grade season so everyone wants me throw. Should be a busy spring and summer.”

Clemson is showing early interest in Shaw, who made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Boston College game in October. He also attended games at Georgia, Wake Forest, NC State, Duke, West Virginia and Notre Dame this season.

Looking ahead, the Tigers should be able to get a good evaluation of Shaw this summer as he plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“My coach and I are putting a plan together for the spring and for camps this summer,” he said. “Definitely will camp with Clemson. Will probably reach out to a few other SEC schools beyond Georgia.”

Shaw’s recruiting process is just getting started, and he has not begun to look closely at college programs yet.

However, after visiting Clemson during the season, the Tar Heel State gunslinger is high on the Tigers in the early going.

“Being only a freshman, I am not really doing detailed comparisons,” he said, “but I can say they would definitely be a top school for me.”

