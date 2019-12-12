Ennis recaps in-home visit, previews official visit

Clemson’s staff has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail this week, visiting its commitments and other priority prospects in the 2020 class before next week’s early signing period from Dec. 18-20.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln tight end Sage Ennis is one of the future Tigers that drew a stop from an assistant.

Tight ends coach Danny Pearman made an in-home visit to meet with Ennis and his family on Monday afternoon.

Ennis (6-4, 225) is set to make his official visit to Clemson this weekend.

“He got there and he was just talking to me about the official visit this weekend, telling me the layout for it, then he was telling me about national signing day and all the stuff,” Ennis said of Pearman. “And then we just sat there and we talked about Clemson and we talked about again how they’re planning to use me and how excited they are for me. Really just a good time getting together, had a couple snacks. We had a lot to talk about.”

Pearman reiterated to Ennis that the Tigers believe he can be an asset for them, especially in the passing game. Ennis is an early enrollee, so he will be able to participate in spring practice.

“Really just in the spring, come in and work really hard, earn a spot and just do what I can basically,” Ennis said of Pearman’s message. “Like they said before, they want to use me as a receiving threat.”

Ennis will make the trip to Clemson this weekend with his parents. He was last on campus for the All In Cookout in late July.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for it the whole season. My mom and dad are going to go with me, and I’m just so excited. It feels like it’s been forever since I’ve been up there, so I’m excited to get back around all the coaches and talk with everyone and have a good, relaxing time.”

Ennis, who committed to the Tigers in June, will enroll at Clemson in early January after signing with the program next week.

“My last day of high school was Friday, and it just hit me, like no more high school,” he said. “You realize on signing day, you’re signing your next four years of your life away to a university and you’re 100 percent committed after that. There’s no backing out. And to think I’ll be starting college just under a month away, it’s so surreal right now. It’s crazy, but it’s very exciting.”

