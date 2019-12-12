Swinney answers some coaching questions, leaves some unanswered

ATLANTA — Prior to Thursday’s College Football Playoff Coaches Press Conference, Dabo Swinney said he will announce his plans for his new co-offensive coordinator on Friday after No. 3 Clemson begins preparations for the 2020 Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Ohio State.

As for his wide receivers’ position coach, Swinney had no problem talking about his plans for Tyler Grisham as his new wide receivers’ coach. Grisham, who has been an offensive analyst coach for Swinney the last six seasons, will move up and replace Jeff Scott, who took the job as head coach at South Florida.

Swinney says he and Grisham will both coach the wide receivers while the Tigers are at Clemson and Scott will coach them next Wednesday when he rejoins the team and then in Phoenix for the Fiesta Bowl.

“Well, that’s been our plan for a long time,” Swinney said during the press conference when asked about Grisham as his new coach. “We finally got a chance to execute the plan. It’s never not been the plan. Tyler has been in line for a receivers’ job for quite a while. He’s had a couple opportunities to leave, but just stayed. He’s done a great job.

“Jeff is a huge loss for us. Like I said, he’s been with me for 12 years. He was a GA for me. When I got the interim job, I brought him in there with me, kind of trained him up, if you will.”

Swinney has trained Grisham as well. The former Tiger played for Swinney from 2005-’08 and then played four years in the NFL, including in Super Bowl XLV with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He brings great knowledge. He’s 31, so he’s got great experience, great youth, energy as well,” Swinney said. “He was a great player himself. He just has a great understanding of the fundamentals and techniques.

“I coached him. So, he knows me inside and out, knows exactly what the expectations are for that position, how we do things. He knows our offense inside-out. He brings continuity to go along with the knowledge. He’s going to be a great recruiter for us. He’s already been impactful in our program the last six years. This is just another role for him, just promoting him onto the field.”

Probably few people know Swinney better than Grisham. He has known Swinney since he was in elementary school and attended Alabama’s football camps.

“Again, he’s well-prepared. This is the right time. I’ve literally known Tyler Grisham since the second grade. When I was the receiver coach at Alabama, he would come to camp every year,” Swinney said. “I’d coach him in camp. Fast track down the road, I’m the receiver coach at Clemson, here comes this 10th grader from Alabama, followed me up to Clemson to camp.

“I’ve known him his whole life. He’s always been an incredible competitor. He’s going to bring a lot of great stuff to that room. He’ll put his own personality into it. He’ll be a special coach for us.”

