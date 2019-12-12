Top-60 prospect excited to make things official with the Tigers

Clemson has collected a lot of offensive line talent in its 2020 class. Five of the six offensive linemen on the Tigers’ commit list are rated as a four-star prospect by at least one major recruiting service.

The highest-ranked O-lineman on board is Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass tackle Walker Parks, who checks in as the nation’s No. 56 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After committing to Clemson more than a year ago in October 2018, Parks (6-5, 275) is now just a week away from inking his Letter of Intent with the Tigers during the early signing period (Dec. 18-20).

“I’m very excited to sign,” he said.

As Parks gets ready to make things official with Clemson next week, he and his family welcomed offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell for an in-home visit on Tuesday.

“It went great!” Parks said. “He came by for breakfast and hung out. Showed him my deer and my truck.”

Parks, who plans to enroll at Clemson next summer, had a great conversation with Caldwell.

“We talked about signing day next week, told me the details of how it’s going to go down and how proud he is of me. Talked about (Clemson’s newest OL commit) Trent Howard and life in general.”

Parks looks forward to watching Clemson in the College Football Playoff later this month and hopes to see the Tigers win big, especially so he can have bragging rights over his buddy.

“I’m excited for it,” he said. “My friend is a big Ohio State fan so I hope we crush them.”

After he signs with the Tigers, Parks will get ready to play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

