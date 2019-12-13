Champs hope to put bow on nation's top '20 class with two surprise visitors

This weekend – the final one before the early signing period begins Wednesday – has suddenly taken on more meaning for Clemson with the Tigers playing host to a couple of surprise visitors.

As we reported this evening, a pair of major prospects in the 2020 class are already on campus.

One of those is Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson. It is an official visit for Simpson, who is set to announce his college choice this coming Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Simpson (6-3, 220) decommitted from Auburn on Oct. 20 and subsequently made an unofficial visit to Clemson the following weekend for the Boston College game.

After that visit, Simpson told The Clemson Insider that he loved the way Dabo Swinney runs his program.

“I see how Coach Swinney runs it — it’s just the right way — and how all the players are bought in to the program,” Simpson said. “I saw the videos at halftime of them working out at 5 o’clock in the morning. Them working hard and then just seeing how much success they have by working hard … it’s very nice to see.”

Simpson has been viewed as a strong North Carolina lean, having traveled to Chapel Hill on numerous occasions. However, Clemson is the offer he has been waiting for, and the Tigers made a big move by attracting him to campus just five days before the start of the early signing period.

The other top recruit on campus is Highland Springs (Va.) four-star defensive back Malcolm Greene, who has been publicly committed to LSU since late October.

As we reported this week, the Tigers recently ratcheted up their pursuit of Greene (5-11, 180) after deciding to take another defensive back in this class. He received an offer from Clemson back in August 2018, and before this weekend, was last on campus in April for the Orange & White spring game.

If you saw our forecast update on Greene earlier this week, you know our forecast for him is now sunny.

Greene is not planning to be an early enrollee but is expected to sign during the early signing period. If he flips his commitment from the SEC’s Tigers to the ACC’s Tigers, then he would become the fourth DB commit in Clemson’s 2020 class, joining Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian five-star cornerback Fred Davis, Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star safety R.J. Mickens and Central (S.C.) Daniel three-star safety Tyler Venables.

There have been questions about whether Clemson four-star wide receiver target Xzavier Henderson of Miami (Fla.) Columbus was still planning to take an official visit to Tigertown this weekend. Based on what we’re hearing, we still expect Henderson to show up for an official.

In addition to the aforementioned prospects, Clemson is hosting a few of its commitments for official visit this weekend in Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln tight end Sage Ennis, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic offensive lineman Bryn Tucker and Washington (D.C.) St. John’s defensive lineman Tre Williams.

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs once again. Get the latest official Clemson CFP gear right here!