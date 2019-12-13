Swinney 'moving some duties around' after Scott's departure

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tony Elliott will be his only offensive coordinator going forward with Jeff Scott moving on to be the next head coach at South Florida.

It was thought that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter might move up into Scott’s old role as co-offensive coordinator, but Swinney cleared that up following Friday’s practice as the third-ranked Tigers prep for No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff.

“Tony will be the coordinator,” Swinney said. “I will probably move some duties and probably change a few titles within our staff, but Tony will be the offensive coordinator. Brandon has done an awesome job, as well, and will probably be more the pass-game coordinator. I will probably move his recruiting coordinator title over to another guy on the staff.

“We got good plan for all of that stuff and we got a great group of people here and I am excited about being able to … it will all settle out as we finish this thing, but we will get Jeff and Brad (Scott) back next week. Kyle Richardson has done an awesome job stepping in for Brad there to fill that role and help us navigate. Brad’s role is critical. He does a lot of stuff, especially in the recruiting process and Kyle has a great feel for all of that, so he has done a great job.”

Swinney says whenever the Tigers’ season is done then they will settle the staff out. As for Richardson, Swinney did indicate the former Northwestern High School coach will have an opportunity to take over Brad Scott’s role in player development and recruiting liaison.

“That is what I hope happens,” Swinney said. “It is a hard job and it is a job where you have to have been a coach to be able to do it. We will work through the process and all that stuff, but nobody is done yet, so we have to finish up the season and once all that stuff is done we will get everything else settle out with the rest of the staff.”

