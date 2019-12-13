Swinney says Scott is well prepared to be South Florida’s head coach

ATLANTA — For Dabo Swinney, watching Jeff Scott leave Clemson to become South Florida’s new head coach was like watching one of his sons go off to college.

“It is kind of sad, but you know he’s very well-prepared,” Swinney said Thursday at the College Football Playoff Coaches Press Conference from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Scott heads to South Florida after spending 12 years along Swinney’s side at Clemson. Swinney also confirmed Scott will take his father, Brad Scott, with him to Tampa. Brad Scott has spent the last 21 seasons at Clemson, the first 12 as an assistant coach and the last nine as Swinney’s director of player development.

“I’m just really happy for Jeff and Sara and Savannah. Brad is going to be a huge asset for him,” Swinney said. “It’s pretty special to be able to have your dad alongside of you as you get this first opportunity to be a head coach.”

Jeff Scott was the first coach Swinney hired when he took over the Clemson program as the interim in 2008. Swinney hired him as his wide receiver coach during the seven-week audition and when Swinney was permanently hired to be the head coach, he kept Scott on and made him his recruiting coordinator, as well, a position he held for the first six years.

Together they helped grow Clemson into the powerhouse it is today. The Tigers, the No. 3 seed, are making their fifth straight CFP appearance and will play No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. Clemson is trying to become the first team from the ACC to repeat as national champions.

The Tigers (13-0) have won two of the last three national titles and has played in the title game three of the last four years.

“I don’t really have a big coaching tree, but I got like a twig now and a leaf growing,” Swinney said. “He’ll do awesome. He’s so well-prepared. Got off to a good start (Wednesday).”

Swinney said when it became obvious Scott was in serious contention to get the job at South Florida, they put together a timeline on how he would like things to go and work and what was best for him moving forward and the Clemson program.

Scott is currently down at South Florida where he will remain until next week before rejoining the Clemson program before it heads to Glendale, Arizona to play the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl.

“I’m kind of excited that he’s going to be gone for a little while, I can take them wideouts back,” Swinney said jokingly. “That’s my passion. My man Grisham, Tyler Grisham, is so well-prepared. He was a great player for me. Played four years in the pros. He’s been back with me for six years. He was a GA for three years, then a player development guy for three years.

“He’s been very patient, well prepared for this opportunity. He and I will handle the wideouts until we break, then once we get back from our break, Jeff will be back with us full-time to finish out. He’ll be down there through next Wednesday. Again, when we reconvene to fly out to Arizona, he’ll be all Clemson all the way until we finish. I’m excited about that. Same thing for Brad.”

