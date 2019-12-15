5-star Clemson commit goes off in final high school game

DJ Uiagalelei shined in his final game as a high school football player on Saturday night.

The five-star Clemson commit completed 23 of his 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns, leading St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a 49-28 victory over De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division state title game.

Uiagalelei also rushed for 64 yards and scored on a 9-yard run. He threw touchdown passes of 6, 13, 20 and 71 yards.

Bosco built a 21-7 halftime lead over De La Salle, thanks to two Uiagalelei touchdowns, and then took a 35-13 lead in the third quarter after another Uiagalelei touchdown pass.

However, De La Salle came storming back to cut its deficit to 35-28 with less than 10 minutes to play. But Uiagalelei quickly answered back, moving the ball down the field with completions of 24, 29 and 11 yards before scoring on a 9-yard run to give his team a two-touchdown lead again.

Two weeks ago, Uiagalelei threw for 444 yards and five touchdowns to help Bosco overcome a 23-point deficit in the first half to defeat Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) by a score of 39-34 for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title.

In 14 games as a senior this season, Uiagalelei threw for 4,213 yards and 48 touchdowns with just two interceptions, while also rushing for 409 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

Uiagalelei is set to sign with the Tigers this Wednesday and enroll early at Clemson in January. He will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4 as well as the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 18.

