Swinney is back in his element

When Clemson got back to practice on Friday, as it began its preparation for the Fiesta Bowl, Dabo Swinney was back in his old element.

With Jeff Scott down in South Florida through the early signing period, which is on Wednesday, Swinney is helping new receiver coach Tyler Grisham with the wide receivers.

“It was good to kind of see Grish kind of have his first day out there with a whistle,” Swinney said. “He has never had a whistle at practice since he has been here.”

Grisham has been a part of Swinney’s staff at Clemson for the last six seasons. He spent three years on staff as a graduate assistant and has worked the last three seasons as an offensive analyst and assistant camp director.

He has spent most of his time helping Scott with his wide receivers.

“That was the first time I have seen him out there with a whistle and having some fun with those guys,” Swinney said. “Everybody is excited, and we will hold the fort down until Jeff gets back next week.”

Swinney has planned for Scott to eventually leave one day for a head coaching job, and Grisham has always been the guy Swinney targeted to replace his longtime assistant.

“Well, that’s been our plan for a long time,” Swinney said. “We finally got a chance to execute the plan. It’s never not been the plan. Tyler has been in line for a receivers’ job for quite a while. He’s had a couple opportunities to leave, but just stayed. He’s done a great job.”

Grisham played for Swinney at Clemson from 2005-’08. Swinney was his position coach for three and a half years before becoming the interim head coach midway through the 2008 season. After his Clemson career was over, Grisham played four years in the NFL, including in Super Bowl XLV with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He brings great knowledge. He’s 31, so he’s got great experience, great youth, energy as well,” Swinney said. “He was a great player himself. He just has a great understanding of the fundamentals and techniques.

“I coached him. So, he knows me inside and out, knows exactly what the expectations are for that position, how we do things. He knows our offense inside-out. He brings continuity to go along with the knowledge. He’s going to be a great recruiter for us. He’s already been impactful in our program the last six years. This is just another role for him, just promoting him onto the field.”

