4 Tigers named to AP All-America Team

Clemson had four players named to the Associated Press All-America Team on Monday, including linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the first team.

Running back Travis Etienne and left guard John Simpson were named to the second team, while safety Tanner Muse was named as a third-team All-American. Simmons and Simpson were named first-team All-Americans on the Walter Camp team last week, while Etienne was named to the second team.

Simmons is the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year after he recorded a team best 93 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7 sacks from his linebacker position. He also had two interceptions, seven passes broken up and 14 quarterback pressures.

Earlier this month, Etienne was named the ACC’s Player of the Year for a second year in a row. He has already rushed for 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. He is averaging 115.4 yards per game. His 8.2 yards per carry leads the country. He also has 29 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Simpson, the Tigers’ starting left guard, helped lead a Clemson offense that ranked 10th nationally at running the football (252.9 yds/game) and led the nation in yards per carry (6.5). The Tigers also allowed just 13 sacks on the year, which ranked sixth nationally and led the ACC in tackles for loss allowed with just 59.

Muse played a big role in why the Tigers lead the nation in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense. The senior leads the team with four interceptions. He is fourth in tackles with 65 and he has five tackles for loss. He also has two sacks and five passes broken up and two quarterback pressures.

With Muse guiding the secondary, opponents are completing just 50.3 percent of their passes and have been intercepted 17 times, which is tied for third nationally.

Third-ranked Clemson will play No. 2 Ohio State in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, in Glendale, Arizona as part of the College Football Playoff.