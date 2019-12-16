Clemson commit not satisfied despite winning MVP award

Clemson commit E.J. Williams, a four-star wide receiver from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, was named the Alabama MVP of the 33rd Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday.

The Mississippi All-Stars won the game, which took place on the campus of Southern Mississippi, by a slim 17-16 margin.

“It felt great,” Williams said of winning the MVP award, “but it really didn’t matter to me because I wanted to get the first win in Mississippi.”

Even though he shined in the all-star game, Williams (6-3, 185) is not satisfied but still hungry to hone his skills as a receiver.

“I think I performed OK, I feel like I could’ve done better,” he said. “There is always room to improve. I finished with six receptions for 98 yards.”

After he signs with Clemson on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Williams will get ready to enroll at the school in early January.

“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “When I get there I will put my best effort in everything I do.”

Williams is stoked to be a part of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 1 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

“It’s the best feeling ever knowing we are creating and I’m a part of one of the greatest classes ever,” he said.

Williams is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2020 class (No. 98 overall) by the 247Sports Composite. Before enrolling at Clemson, he will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Your Alabama MVP for today is Eddie Williams from @CHSREDDEVILS pic.twitter.com/LEgA1HGVP0 — AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) December 14, 2019

