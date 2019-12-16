What They Are Saying: Watson having record season

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Deshaun Watson has the Texans in position to win their division with his record setting performances this year. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Watson on Twitter.
9-5. #HOUvsTEN #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/siaTvgwqbz
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 15, 2019
Deshaun Watson hits NFL landmark; joins the elites in the history books #WeAreTexans https://t.co/DmU16SxEPA
— Republic (@republic) December 16, 2019
Smith: Deshaun Watson guides Texans to big win vs. Titans https://t.co/edSJssUdKp via @houstonchron
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 16, 2019
“Deshaun is a baller, man. Deshaun doesn’t panic at all. That spreads throughout this locker room. It gives everybody confidence.”https://t.co/57xOC51Ydw #Texans
— Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) December 16, 2019
"We had to lock in and that's what we did."
Deshaun Watson recaps the win. pic.twitter.com/513kjQ4k2y
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 16, 2019
This is one of the best throws you will ever see Deshaun Watson make. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/av4GOVOlpv
— Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) December 16, 2019
Deshaun Watson tells our @TracyWolfson that the Texans have their edge back after a crucial AFC South win. pic.twitter.com/4K7Wn72fTN
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2019
Deshaun Watson’s 26 touchdown passes this season ties his career high. #Texans
— NFL on Texans (@NFLOnTexans) December 15, 2019
QB1 takes the field.@deshaunwatson #HOUvsTEN pic.twitter.com/K4cIc6SyaD
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 15, 2019
The next phase for Lamar Jackson and his receivers this offseason will be the deeper targets where the QB can put some air under the ball. Deshaun Watson has some similar strengths and flaws as an arm talent and a good template for what’s possible for Jackson in future. pic.twitter.com/kcXzgzBF02
— Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 16, 2019
