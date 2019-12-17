Ennis loved official visit, ‘ecstatic’ to sign with Tigers

Tight end commit Sage Ennis took an official visit to Clemson this past weekend and loved it so much that he didn’t want to leave.

The native of Tallahassee, Florida, had a blast spending time with head coach Dabo Swinney, tight ends coach Danny Pearman and the other prospects that were on campus for their official visits.

“It was a busy weekend, but it almost went by too quick,” Ennis said. “I was telling Coach Pearman and Coach Swinney, I was like, ‘Coach Swinney, I can just stay at your house until I’m supposed to report. I really don’t want to go back home.’ But no, it was a great time. A couple other recruits were there, got to hang out with them a lot and be around the coaching staff and Coach Pearman. So, it was a really good time.”

Among the highlights of the visit for Ennis was being able to see the Tigers’ bowl practices on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s kind of different for an official,” he said. “Most of the time you get to watch a game, but to be able to watch the practices and see how they orchestrate it and all that, it was interesting. I liked it.

“It’s a really fast-paced, intense practice. It’s not very long — maybe an hour, hour and a half — but while you’re there you’re getting your work in. Very intense, fast-paced, a lot of moving parts running, but it’s very neat and organized as well.”

Ennis (6-4, 225) made the trip to campus with his parents, who likewise loved their stay in Tigertown over the weekend.

“My dad loved getting to watch them practice,” he said, “and mom, she loved being around the rest of the coaches’ wives and the recruits’ moms and just being able to talk with them and all that.”

Clemson true freshman tight end Davis Allen was designated as Ennis’ player host for the official visit.

“We got to spend a lot of time together,” Ennis said. “He’s a quiet guy, doesn’t say too much, but getting to hang out with him throughout the night, he really opened up and he’s a solid guy. I can see us getting along really good when I get there.”

Clemson targets Malcolm Greene and Xzavier Henderson both made their official visits to Clemson last weekend as well, and Ennis believes they really enjoyed themselves from what he could tell.

“I know Malcolm Greene really enjoyed it,” he said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good chance with him. I think he’ll end up swaying our way. And I got to talk with Henderson a little bit. He’s real down to earth, doesn’t really say too much, kind of quiet, but he seemed to really enjoy his time there and hopefully we have a shot with him.”

Though Ennis had such a fun time in Clemson that he wanted to stay, the good news for him is that he will be back on campus for good in less than three weeks to start his career.

Ennis is set to enroll early in January after he signs with the Tigers on Wednesday.

“Man, I’m so excited,” he said. “They sent the papers down on Friday, and then signing day is Wednesday and it’ll be official then. So, I’m ecstatic.”

Ennis committed to Clemson last June over hometown program Florida State and a slew of other scholarship offers. He found out during the official visit that his roommate will be Knoxville (Tenn.) offensive line commit Bryn Tucker.

