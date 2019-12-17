Pollack's criticism provides motivation for Thomas

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas burst onto the scene as a freshman after entering the program as a 5-star prospect out of IMG Academy.

But this season the sophomore did not have the production he hoped for due to injury.

This year he missed time for a concussion in the middle of the year which caused a dip in his stats from 2018. ESPN’s David Pollack feels Thomas was somewhat of a disappointment and failed to live up to expectations this season.

“I really liked Xavier Thomas last year and coming into the season I thought he was very special, and I thought he was really going to take it to the next level, and he hasn’t,” Pollack said. “He has not really evolved and been that dominant. Now listen, I know he got a concussion in the middle of the season and missed a game or two. So I know he missed some time.”

In 2018, Thomas recorded 33 tackles, forced a fumble and sacked opposing quarterbacks 3.5 times. This season the numbers have dipped slightly to 21 tackles and two sacks, but he missed significant time in the middle of the season.

Thomas got a concussion in practice ahead of the Louisville game and missed three games including Louisville, Boston College and Wofford. The missed time set him back but Thomas has all the motivation he needs to be successful in the College Football Playoff.

“It’s something I heard of but I’m focused on now and what the team is doing,” Thomas said. “We want to win and whether he says I’m the best player in the world or the worst player in the world it’s not something I worry about.”

Thomas knows who he is as a player and he has head what Pollack and others have said about the Tigers and his play this season.

“Of course, it does motivate me and brings some type of motivation,” Thomas said. “People remember how you play in the biggest games.”

Third-ranked Clemson travels to Phoenix, Arizona to face No. 2 Ohio State on December 28th in its fifth straight College Football Playoff in the Fiesta Bowl.

