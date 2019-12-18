Bates ready to hit the ground running as Tigers’ new recruiting coordinator

Last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was going to wait until the first of the year to name his new recruiting coordinator following Jeff Scott’s departure to South Florida to be its new head coach.

Swinney elevated Brandon Streeter as the Tigers’ passing game coordinator, meaning this year’s 2020 Class would be his last as the head of Clemson’s recruiting. And though Swinney said he was going to wait until their College Football Playoff run was over before he addressed who is new recruiting coordinator was going to be, on Wednesday, he decided he no longer needed to.

During Clemson’s 2020 Signing Class Show on ClemsonTigers.com, Swinney announced defensive tackles coach Todd Bates as the program’s new recruiting coordinator.

“Todd is going to be our on field recruiting coordinator,” Swinney said to IPTAY donors from the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “It is a new role for him. What an amazing job Todd Bates has done. We got him out of Jacksonville State. He was a guy just looking for an opportunity and he has come in here and has done a wonderful job coaching our guys.”

Bates, who is in his third season at Clemson, replaced legendary assistant coach and recruiter Dan Brooks, in January of 2017. In his first year, while Swinney waited on the NCAA to allow programs to hire a 10th on field assistant coach, Bates coached the entire defensive line by himself, helping the Tigers land another top 5 defense, while leading the nation is sacks and tackles for loss.

As a recruiter, Bates is one of the best in the nation, evident by his ability to sign two of the nation’s best defensive tackles on Wednesday in 5 stars Bryan Bresee and Demonte Capehart.

“He has had a huge impact on the recruiting trail,” Swinney said. “He is one of the most genuine, authentic passionate young coaches you will ever meet. So, I am just really excited about his new role. He will have his own little spin that he will put on it when he starts having these staff meetings and heading them up, he and (Clemson’s head of recruiting) Jordan Sorrells.”

Bates says he is looking forward to his new role.

“What a grand opportunity it is,” he said. “Coach Streeter and everybody who has come before me has done such a great job, I just hope to keep it rolling. Coach Swinney and the coaches that we have here, just keep building in that mode and getting the right kind of guys who our passionate about winning, who want accountability and who have the right character. That is going to be our main focus, so I look forward to it and I am just ready to hit the ground running.”