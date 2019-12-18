Former LSU pledge commits to the real Death Valley

Clemson officially picked up a new addition to its 2020 signing class on the first day of the early signing period.

Highland Springs (Va.) four-star defensive back Malcolm Greene has signed with the Tigers, according to the Clemson Football Twitter account.

Greene (5-10, 180) had previously been committed to LSU since October.

In addition to the ACC and SEC Tigers, Greene (5-10, 180) held offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford among numerous other schools.

The Tigers recently ratcheted up their pursuit of Greene, who received an offer from Clemson in August 2018, and he took an official visit to the school last weekend.

Greene becomes the 23rd overall commitment in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class and fourth from a defensive back, joining Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian cornerback Fred Davis, Southlake (Texas) Carroll safety R.J. Mickens and Central (S.C.) Daniel safety Tyler Venables.

Green is capable of playing multiple positions in the secondary.