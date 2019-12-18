Galloway’s return brings a different dynamic to an already great Clemson offense

It is not like Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense needs any more weapons, but the third-ranked Tigers will get an extra one when they play No. 2 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 28 at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Tight end Braden Galloway, who was forced to sit out the first 13 games by the NCAA after he failed a drug test for performance enhancing drugs prior to last year’s Cotton Bowl, will be eligible to play in the Fiesta Bowl after serving his year-long suspension. The Seneca, South Carolina native, gives the Tigers a long and athletic tight end who can run and catch the football and one who is anxious to get on the field.

During the season and for the ACC Championship Game, Galloway played on the scout team, giving the Clemson defense as many looks as possible. However, since last Friday, he rejoined the offense in practice and is now part of the Tigers’ game plan against the Buckeyes’ elite defense.

“He has done a lot of stuff with the scout team and he has been really selfless doing that because he has not been able to play,” Lawrence said. “So, I have not seen him that much this year, but obviously, last year, and he has been back this week. He is a great player and he is going to bring another dynamic to our offense with just his athleticism, size and he can block too.

“He can do it all. Obviously, we have good tight ends anyway, but he brings another dynamic to us.”

Lawrence says he has been impressed with the way Galloway has handled everything. The sophomore, who has maintained he did nothing that led to him having trace amounts of Ostarine in his system, has maintained a positive attitude through it all. He has gone to work and has not complained even when the NCAA denied his appeal back in May.

“I have thought about him a lot and what he has had to go through,” Lawrence said. “It has definitely been tough for him. In that situation, it would be tough for anyone, but seeing how he has handled it. It is cool having him back and he is a little bit more excited to keep practicing because he gets to keep contributing and helping out.”

In the last month or so Lawrence and the rest of the offense kept encouraging their tight end to stay focused because he was about to rejoin them in the College Football Playoff.

“We talk all the time, obviously. But when I have seen him in the last month or so, I tell him, ‘Hey, we have a couple of more games and you are back,’” the Clemson quarterback recalled. “We just keep reminding him of that and he is almost back to where he can play.”

