Clemson signees react to being a part of nation’s No. 1 class

Clemson’s 2020 class ranks as the consensus top class in the country, sitting atop rankings for Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN and being listed by Sports Illustrated as the country’s top class after the first day of the early signing period.

If the Tigers were to retain the top spot when recruiting classes are finalized in February, it would mark Clemson’s first time signing the highest-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Ahead of the early signing period, The Clemson Insider reached out to members of Clemson’s historic 2020 class for their thoughts on being a part of what is currently the nation’s No. 1 class:

Bryan Bresee, DL, Damascus, Md. (Damascus): “It’s awesome. I think this class definitely has a chance to be one of the best classes ever. So, just to be able to contribute to that and be a part of it, it’s really cool and I think we all click pretty well. Once we get to campus, hopefully we’re able to live up to all the hype, but I think we will be.”

Sage Ennis, TE, Graceville, Fla. (Lincoln): “Unbelievable! It’s crazy to think that it is Coach Swinney’s first number one class. It’s a great way to close out the decade and start a new one! Love this group of guys.”

Mitchell Mayes, OL, Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road): “It’s a fantastic feeling and I can’t wait to make it official!”

Walker Parks, OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “It feels great!! Means nothing though, we have a lot of work to do.”

Trenton Simpson, LB, Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek): “It’s a great feeling. All the guys connect pretty good. We all have similar personalities, so I’m just ready to get to work with them and continue to bring championships here to Clemson.”

Kevin Swint, LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “It feels great, we sought it out to be this way and now it’s happening. We just have to restart over and get back to work soon! Talk is cheap.”

Paul Tchio, OL, Milton, Ga. (Milton): “It’s something I take pride in honestly. It’s special knowing you’re a part of something great like this and I’m just excited to see what we do in the future.”

Bryn Tucker, OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic): “Feels great. Everybody in this class is special and can’t wait to enroll.”

E.J. Williams, WR, Phenix City, Ala. (Central): “It’s the best feeling ever knowing we are creating and I’m a part of one of the greatest classes ever.”

John Williams, OL, Canton, Ga. (Creekview): “It amazing! It’s going to be a special group that’s going to do special things. I’m excited and can’t wait to sign those papers and get on campus in June.”

