Thank mom for Higgins dominating at Clemson

Tee Higgins if of course Clemson’s top wide receiver and his mom may be the one all Clemson fans should thank. Higgins spoke with the media leading up to the Fiesta Bowl on the role his mother plays in his life and how she has carried him. Through football or through life Higgins is happy to have his moms support in his corner.

Higgins on the support he receives from his mom

“Oh yeah she loves it. Sometimes I can actually hear her when the stadium gets quite. I can hear her and my sister saying catch the ball if I drop one or something like that. It’s just great to have that kind of support.”

Higgins on a specific game where he remembers hearing his mom

“That Georgia Tech game, I was on the sideline, defense was on the field. I could hear them screaming my name Tee. I looked back and they just started waving.”

Higgins on what it means to have support like he does

“It is good to see because I obviously want to be that. Have that support for my child. It is just great having that type of mother to come see you play anywhere and everywhere.”

Higgins talks more on support from his mom

“When I first came here, I didn’t know if I wanted to play football, but she kept my head level and she kept me going. It is great to have someone like that in your corner.”

Higgins on the relationship with football and his mom

“Oh, my mom loves football. Ever since I was young. I started playing when I was four. She grew up around it and she always wanted me to play.”

