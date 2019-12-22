Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson, Ohio State arrive for Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX — Clemson and Ohio State had a special welcome party when they arrived Sunday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for the Fiesta Bowl.
Check out some great pictures from the arrivals in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
PHOENIX — As he was getting off the airplane Sunday at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, everyone on the Fiesta Bowl Welcoming Committee was thanking No. 3 Clemson for participating in their game. However, (…)
PHOENIX — Clemson arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport a little after five o’clock Sunday. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and seniors K’Von Wallace and Tremayne Anchrum held a press conference (…)
The Clemson men’s basketball team fell by a score of 54-45 to the Yale Bulldogs Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The game remained close for the majority of the contest, but with a few missed (…)
PHOENIX — Ohio State arrived at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport ready to work on Sunday. Literally, the Buckeyes went to work. Second-ranked Ohio State went straight to the practice fields as it (…)
PHOENIX – After No. 2 Ohio State touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday, the team’s sole focus was on preparing to play third-ranked Clemson in the College Football Playoff (…)
PHOENIX — Minutes after arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, offensive lineman Josh Myers and defensive tackle Davon Hamilton held a quick press conference. The (…)
PHOENIX — Ohio State was the first team to arrive at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International airport Sunday afternoon for the Fiesta Bowl. The Clemson Insider was on hand for the arrival. (…)
Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson said Ohio State is one of the most talented teams they’ve faced this season, but he believes the third-ranked Tigers are built for next Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. The (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson and Ohio State are less than seven days away from playing each other in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers and Buckeyes will square off at 8 p.m. (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One can make an argument that Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is the best all-around defensive player in the country. The Olathe, Kansas native can play just about any position on the football (…)