Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson, Ohio State arrive for Fiesta Bowl

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson, Ohio State arrive for Fiesta Bowl

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson, Ohio State arrive for Fiesta Bowl

By 35 minutes ago

By: |

PHOENIX — Clemson and Ohio State had a special welcome party when they arrived Sunday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for the Fiesta Bowl.

Check out some great pictures from the arrivals in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home