Ohio State arrives for the Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX — Ohio State was the first team to arrive at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International airport Sunday afternoon for the Fiesta Bowl.
The Clemson Insider was on hand for the arrival.
PHOENIX — Ohio State arrived at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport ready to work on Sunday. Literally, the Buckeyes went to work. Second-ranked Ohio State went straight to the practice fields as it (…)
PHOENIX – After No. 2 Ohio State touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday, the team’s sole focus was on preparing to play third-ranked Clemson in the College Football Playoff (…)
PHOENIX — Minutes after arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, offensive lineman Josh Myers and defensive tackle Davon Hamilton held a quick press conference. The (…)
Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson said Ohio State is one of the most talented teams they’ve faced this season, but he believes the third-ranked Tigers are built for next Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. The (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Clemson and Ohio State are less than seven days away from playing each other in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers and Buckeyes will square off at 8 p.m. (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One can make an argument that Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is the best all-around defensive player in the country. The Olathe, Kansas native can play just about any position on the football (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — After his incredible season Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is high on many mock drafts. Simmons is focused on the moment and his Tigers until after January 13. Simmons says he’s not (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When it comes to having his defense ready to play, few do it better than Brent Venables. Clemson’s defensive coordinator is notorious for taking the extra time to prepare his (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and wide receiver prospect Ajou Ajou liked each other right from the moment they first met. “When I first met him, I said, ‘I’m Dabo Dabo. Nice to meet you Ajou Ajou,’” (…)
Clemson starting left tackle Jackson Carman feels “it’s fate” that he will have the chance to compete against his home team in a big-time game. The Fairfield, Ohio native spurned Ohio State when he (…)