Simpson confident Tigers can handle Ohio State's Young

Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson said Ohio State is one of the most talented teams they’ve faced this season, but he believes the third-ranked Tigers are built for next Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

The senior and his fellow lineman are looking forward to facing Ohio State’s All-American defensive end Chase Young.

Simpson on ESPN’s David Pollack comment about the O-line not being able to handle Chase Young

“He’s a great player first and foremost, I mean going against guys like Isaiah [Simmons] in practice, Isaiah gets us prepared, having Xavier Thomas and guys like that, and even our younger defensive ends are filled with talent. Everyone has their opinions and that’s his opinion.”

Simpson on what the biggest challenge will be against the Buckeyes

“They are just an all-around really good team. I think they may be the most together team that we’ve faced so far this year and just having to go against somebody like that, it’s going to be very tough, so I’m looking forward to the tough task.”

Simpson on starters going all four quarters

“I mean, I think we can handle it. We’ve had a lot of conditioning in the post season and I think that’ll pay off in the long run. I mean we are built for games like this and we’ve been doing this for four years, so we’re built for it and whatever happens, happens.”

Simpson on what he’s been telling the younger players about going to Phoenix

“I think Phoenix is one of the most fun places, not the most fun, but you don’t have time to do anything extra because there’s not really nothing, you know. Just letting those guys know that we are going to play a game, we are not going there to have fun. We are gonna play a game and the fun is in the winning, so when we win, then we can have as much fun as we want to. Just focus on our task and we should come out victorious.”

Simpson on Chase Young

“He’s a dog man. He’s got really good get-off, he’s a physical player, and works really hard to get to that quarterback. I’m excited to play him.”

