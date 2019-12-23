Watch Clemson's Arrival for the Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX — The defending national champion Clemson Tigers arrived late Sunday afternoon at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International airport for the Fiesta Bowl.
Watch the team arrival on TCITV where we had complete coverage.
PHOENIX — The defending national champion Clemson Tigers arrived late Sunday afternoon at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International airport for the Fiesta Bowl.
Watch the team arrival on TCITV where we had complete coverage.
PHOENIX — When describing the level of excitement Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman has for playing in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Ohio State, Dabo Swinney said the Fairfield, Ohio native (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Third-ranked Clemson is getting ready to face No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, which is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be televised (…)
PHOENIX — Clemson and Ohio State had a special welcome party when they arrived Sunday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for the Fiesta Bowl. Check out some great pictures from the arrivals in (…)
PHOENIX — As he was getting off the airplane Sunday at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, everyone on the Fiesta Bowl Welcoming Committee was thanking No. 3 Clemson for participating in their game. However, (…)
PHOENIX — Clemson arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport a little after five o’clock Sunday. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and seniors K’Von Wallace and Tremayne Anchrum held a press conference (…)
The Clemson men’s basketball team fell by a score of 54-45 to the Yale Bulldogs Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The game remained close for the majority of the contest, but with a few missed (…)
PHOENIX — Ohio State arrived at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport ready to work on Sunday. Literally, the Buckeyes went to work. Second-ranked Ohio State went straight to the practice fields as it (…)
PHOENIX – After No. 2 Ohio State touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday, the team’s sole focus was on preparing to play third-ranked Clemson in the College Football Playoff (…)
PHOENIX — Minutes after arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, offensive lineman Josh Myers and defensive tackle Davon Hamilton held a quick press conference. The (…)
PHOENIX — Ohio State was the first team to arrive at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International airport Sunday afternoon for the Fiesta Bowl. The Clemson Insider was on hand for the arrival. (…)