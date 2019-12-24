Ohio State DC says Lawrence isn’t what makes Clemson’s offense go

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Mattison says Clemson’s offense is not all about quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In fact, he believes its wide receivers Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Amari Rodgers and the entire receiving corps that makes the Tigers’ offense so difficult to stop.

Mattison says Lawrence’s ability to make such tight throws in tiny windows is what makes him unique and special from other quarterbacks, “but the other thing that makes him special is the receivers. The receivers will catch it when it is (behind them). They will catch it when it is (too high), not just when it is right (at the number). I have been really impressed with their receivers. They do a really good job of securing the football when it is in their area.”

The Buckeyes, who will try to counter with All-American cornerback Jeffery Okudah, Damon Arnette and Shaun Wade in the secondary, are going to try and change things up and confuse Lawrence and his talented receivers.

“We are going to have to change it up and we are going to have to be on our A-game. When you get in a game like this, that is what you do,” he said. “We did not get here by not being able to do that, and our guys know that. Now you have to take another step up the later. It is a challenge. Our secondary knows that. They are the best receivers we have played against together as a corps.”

Then there is another element Mattison says no one talks about when playing against Lawrence because they are so focused on the wide receivers and running back Travis Etienne.

“His ability to throw the football and then to be able to run when he has to run it gives him a whole other deal with their offense. It makes their offense even better,” he said.

