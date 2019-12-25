5-star DL high on Clemson, looking to visit again

One of the top defensive linemen in the country for the class of 2022 is Khurtiss Perry from Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

Perry — the No. 2 defensive end and No. 17 overall prospect in his class per 247Sports — visited Alabama, Auburn and LSU during the regular college football season and told TCI that he is “most definitely” thinking about visiting Clemson again.

Whenever he makes it back there, Perry hopes to get the same feeling he had when he was on campus during the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

“Same as they treated me when I went the first time,” he said. “Just want to feel like I’m at home.”

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound sophomore, already has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Penn State among others.

The five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings says Clemson would stack up well in his recruitment if the program joins his offer list in the future.

“They would stand out pretty good,” Perry said. “Clemson is a great school.”

What does he like most about the Tigers?

“They come prepared to work every day,” Perry said. “They are a dominant team that competes and goes at it every day.”

When he was at Clemson, Perry was able to hang around Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I love Coach Hall,” Perry said. “He’s a great coach and Coach Venables is a great coach too.”

Perry does not claim any early favorites in his recruitment, but says he is looking “for a great school with good academics and feels like home.”

Perry was named a first-team all-state performer this season after posting 151 total tackles, including 13 for loss and 11 sacks.

