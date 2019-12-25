Lawrence expects Galloway to be a big help in the playoff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After serving a year-long suspension due to testing positive for trace amounts of ostarine, a banned performance-enhancing drug, Clemson tight end Braden Galloway was recently cleared by the NCAA to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday against Ohio State.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is glad to get another one of his weapons back and knows Galloway has been itching to play in a game again.

“We’ve talked a little bit, especially before the season just about this year, then now since it’s gotten closer every week to him being able to come back and play,” Lawrence said Tuesday during his Fiesta Bowl press conference at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. “I know he’s super excited to be able to come back.”

As a freshman last season, Galloway logged five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels he will be a good addition to the offense and could help open up the Tigers’ passing game even more in the middle of the field.

Sitting out an entire season can make it difficult for Galloway to transition back into game action, though he has been practicing with the Tigers all year and gotten plenty of reps with the scout team.

“I think it helps because he’s been here, he’s been in our offense last year,” Lawrence said. “But there is some challenges – not really practicing much with us because he hasn’t been able to play all year. So, just trying to get him worked back in and making sure he’s up to speed on all the new things, little wrinkles that we have in. He’s done a great job of staying in shape all year. He’s been super selfless, and he’s done a lot of scout team this year. A guy with his talent going over there and doing scout team says a lot.”

Galloway has prepared throughout the season for his eventual return, but Lawrence believes it is important for the Tigers to work him back into the offense in practice and make sure he’s up to speed on the nuances of their offense.

“It’s definitely a big change for him being over there with the scout team most of the year,” Lawrence said, “and now coming back with the offense and having to kind of learn all the little ins and outs of the new stuff we have.”

Lawrence is welcoming Galloway back with open arms and expects him to be a contributor during Clemson’s College Football Playoff run.

“It’s been tough just having to sit out all year, but that’s going to give us another threat downfield, and also he’s a really good blocker,” Lawrence said. “He can just do it all as a tight end, so that’ll help us a lot.”

