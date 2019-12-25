Lawrence not letting gloomy weather or Young dampen his spirit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — All Trevor Lawrence heard prior to No. 3 Clemson’s trip to Arizona was how nice the Phoenix area was and how sunny it was all the time.

Lawrence says Phoenix is nice and the people have been very hospitable. However, he wonders where the sun has been.

Since the Tigers arrived in Arizona on Sunday night, it has been an overcast sky. On Tuesday, it rained on and off all day and the forecast calls for more rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well.

“They were telling us it never rains here, and then we come out, and it’s going to rain all week,” Lawrence said. “But it’s been great. Never been out here, so it is cool to see – it’s just so much different.”

Playing No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl will also be different. The Buckeyes are easily the best team the Tigers have seen all season and will present them with all kinds of issues.

“They’re definitely the best. We have the same defense that’s good this year. We’re really excited about that opportunity to go against them and see what we can do,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says Ohio State is good at everything they do, especially on defense where they rank second nationally in points allowed, total defense and passing defense.

“They’re good at every part on defense, and especially their D-line,” he said. “Obviously, everyone talks about their D-line. And not even just Chase Young. All of those other guys you have up front, a lot of other guys, too. They’re pretty deep up front. Linebackers are a really good group. And then DBs, both corners and the safety are really good players. I think everywhere, there’s not really a weak link. That’s going to be a challenge.”

Of course, the challenge does start with Young. The nation’s best defensive player and Heisman Trophy Finalist had 16.5 sacks to lead the nation and is tied for fourth with 21 tackles behind the line of scrimmage this season.

“He is just a great player. He’s physical. He’s fast. He’s a big guy, really athletic. Everything you want in a defensive end,” Lawrence said. “He has just a really good knack for finding the ball, getting to the quarterback. Always seems to be in the right place. That’s just a testament to how he prepares, I’m assuming, and the kind of player he is.”

Lawrence said he will take the necessary steps to see where Chase Young is lining up.

“I think it’s just being conscious of that. More conscious of (him) than we are in some other games, where he didn’t play guys that were quite as good as him. You have that in the back of your head.

“Then also just knowing what to do with protections and things like that. Just always kind of considering him. Really, there are other things, too. You can’t put too much into one guy, because that will mess up your offense, but you do have to keep him in the back of your mind for sure.”

