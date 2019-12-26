Jeff Scott putting all of his focus back on Clemson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jeff Scott was back wearing the Paw as the Clemson Tigers held media day at the Fiesta Bowl Thursday.

Scott went in-depth on his new role as the head coach at South Florida, how his focus is now on winning another national championship with Clemson, Tyler Grisham and much more.

“I had the mindset that whenever I came back to Clemson I really wanted to put all of my focus on our team here and be able to finish the season the right way. I have been able to do that. I really like the way our players have responded. They were happy for me,” he said.