PHOENIX — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was signing to Travis Tritt as they turned of the intro music for his press conference. Swinney said “you missed the best part.

Watch coach Swinney’s press conference from Clemson’s media day for the Fiesta Bowl on TCITV:

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame