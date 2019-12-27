Brad Scott: 'We preach here to finish strong'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After the ACC Championship Game, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott accepted the University of South Florida head coaching job.

Scott took a little over a week off from his duties as a Tiger to get the ball rolling as the head coach at USF and took his dad, long time Clemson assistant coach and current administrative assistant for the football program with him.

Now he is back in orange and white to coach the third-ranked Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff against No. 2 Ohio State.

Brad served as the offensive coordinator at Florida State from 1990-93 and just like Jeff took a head coaching job at South Carolina before coaching for FSU in the postseason and helped to lead the Seminoles to a national championship.

Brad is excited to see his son take a similar path and take his shot at head coaching duties.

“I’m so excited for Jeff to get the opportunity to be a head coach and South Florida was one of the schools he followed very closely,” Brad told The Clemson Insider at Fiesta Bowl Media Day.

Brad will serve in a similar role at South Florida and hopes to alleviate pressure off his son and impart lessons he learned as a head coach at South Carolina.

“It’s wonderful to be in a role to help him, he observed head coaching as a youngster when I was doing that and has followed Coach (Dabo) Swinney,” Brad said. “There are certain things I think I can insulate him from and lessons that I learned. If I can take care of the peripheral things then it allows him to focus.”

Brad has been impressed with his son’s focus and attention to finishing his task at Clemson to aim for a third national championship in four seasons despite his new adventure in Tampa.

“I’ve been impressed that he can focus on Clemson like he has because that’s what we preach here to finish strong,” Brad said. “I think USF has a lot to gain by him being in this game that they couldn’t buy.

“He is razor focused on being the best assistant coach, I did it when I took the South Carolina job and won the championship at Florida State and I know he can do it.”

