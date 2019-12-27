Galloway finally gets to comment on his failed drug test, suspension

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Braden Galloway has a tattoo on his left wrist that reads N:OW.

“It’s framed in a time theme,” Clemson’s sophomore tight end said on Thursday. “It means your time is now.”

It’s a fitting tattoo for Galloway who will make his season debut in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl when No. 3 Clemson takes on No. 2 Ohio State at 8 p.m. (ET). Galloway was reinstated by the NCAA on Dec. 15 after serving a year-long suspension after small trace amounts of Ostarine caused him to fail an NCAA drug test last December.

Galloway, who is from Seneca, South Carolina, got the N:OW tattoo this past June. Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl Media Day was the first time publicly he has been able to talk about the incident.

“It just means focusing on now. Focusing on the moment. Focusing on what you are doing now,” Galloway said. “You are never really promised tomorrow. You never know what could happen. Last year, after the ACC Championship Game, I never would have thought I would have to sit out an entire year.

“So, you never really know what God has planned for you, but you just trust and believe in it and everything will work out for itself.”

The Clemson tight end said he also trusted and believed in Clemson and felt the school and football program did everything they could to figure out what happened. Through it all, Galloway has maintained his innocence and has no idea how the performing enhancing substance got in his body.

“I believe in Clemson and I believe they know what is best for me and they know what is best for this program, and that is really all I am worried about,” he said.

Galloway leaned on his mom and grandmother through the whole ordeal, knowing they know who he is and that he never would put anything like that in his body. He said he went home a lot because he needed their love and support through it all.

“I know who I am as a person,” he said. “I know who I am as a man and I just know that I did nothing wrong. I trusted and believed in them and that is really what got me through everything.”

Though he has not failed a drug test since that unfortunate one last December, Galloway does not like to take any chances. Sometimes, even if the NCAA did not administer one, he took his own test because he wanted to make sure everything was okay. He did not want any more surprises.

“I will continue to do that just to make sure. If I am fortunate enough to make it to the next level, I will do it there, too,” he said. “You never really know what is going on. I had no idea I was going to fail the drug test. I’m just trying to be on the safe side. That is a conversation that I have had with my mom and my dad all the time. Knowing I did nothing wrong, I just want to be on the safe side, so nothing like that ever happens, again.

“When the NCAA would come and drug test, I would usually do that one and then go and do my own. Or if they had not done one in a long time, I would just go and do my own just to make sure that nothing crazy is in my system or nothing that I don’t know about.”

