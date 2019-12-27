Streeter talks new role and recruitment of Uiagalelei

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Clemson assistant coach Brandon Streeter is excited about the new role he will serve in following Jeff Scott’s departure to South Florida to be its new head coach.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced earlier this month that Streeter will be the Tigers’ passing game coordinator while also retaining his position as their quarterbacks coach, and Tony Elliott, who was a co-offensive coordinator with Scott, will be the sole offensive coordinator moving forward.

Streeter has been Clemson’s quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator since December 2014, but with his new role as the passing game coordinator, he will hand off the recruiting coordinator duties to fellow assistant Todd Bates.

“Working with Tony for the last five years has been incredible, and Jeff,” Streeter told The Clemson Insider on Thursday during the Fiesta Bowl media day at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. “They’ve done an unbelievable job as co-offensive coordinators, and what they’ve done so well is it’s really not about them – it’s really about the whole unit, the whole offensive staff. So, we’ve all been able to contribute in a lot of ways, and we’ve kind of always fed off of each other and that’s a neat thing. There are no egos in the room at all.

“So, just having that title is exciting for me, obviously, just taking another step and just being able to help Tony in any way I possibly can, especially in the passing game. And obviously being a quarterbacks coach, that’s a big part of it is the passing game and knowing what Trevor and our quarterbacks are very comfortable doing and just being able to work side by side with Tony with that.”

Streeter does not expect it to be difficult to juggle his position as the quarterbacks coach with his new responsibilities as the passing game coordinator.

“I honestly don’t think a lot’s going to change,” he said, “because Tony’s still going to call the plays, obviously, and we’re going to be working together throughout the week and trying to figure out what are the best plays that work against the scheme, but what are best plays for the players that we have. So, it’s not going to change a whole lot, maybe just a little bit more involved in helping Tony with different things.”

As the quarterbacks coach, Streeter can’t wait to welcome new five-star quarterback signee DJ Uiagalelei into the fold when Uiagalelei enrolls at Clemson in early January, and Streeter thinks he will fit right in.

“Just a very humble kid,” Streeter said. “Very, very humble kid. Great family. It’s just been an incredible opportunity to recruit such a kid. Very similar to the Taisun Phommachanh’s and the Chase Brice’s and the Trevor Lawrence’s that I have in my room – high-character, humble, willing to work, willing to go work their butt off to earn it.”

Streeter’s recruitment of Uiagalelei, a native of the Inland Empire in California, started with a phone call during which Streeter gauged Uiagalelei’s interest in Clemson.

Uiagalelei traveled to Clemson for the first time in June 2018 when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp, then committed to the Tigers while on campus again this past spring.

“It really all started with me having a conversation with DJ and saying listen, I’m very interested in you, but I’m not going to fly all the way to California unless you have a sincere interest in our program,” Streeter recalled. “He said, ‘Coach, I really do.’ So, I went out and saw him in the spring, and then he came out and saw us in the summer for camp, and ever since then it’s been an awesome relationship and gotten to know his family very well. Just a neat family.

“So, it’s been special. We’re not just going to go out to California for anybody. You go out to California for a right fit for our program when you’re going that far, and DJ’s definitely a guy that’s that type of fit. And Joseph Ngata is that type of fit for our program. So, just excited about having the opportunity to coach him here soon.”

