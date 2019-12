Scottsdale, Ariz. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Will Swinney and Drew Swinney at the Fiesta Bowl media day. What is it like growing up a Swinney? What is it like usually spending Christmas on the road? Is the Dabo that gets fired up on the sideline the same as the one they see as dad?

The Swinney brothers give some insight in growing up a Swinney.