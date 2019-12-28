Tigers take first lead in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Third-ranked Clemson took its first lead of the game with a 53-yard screen pass for a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne with 7:54 to play in the third quarter to give it a 21-16 lead. The drive covered 99 yards in seven plays in 2:45.

After being contained for most of the game rushing the ball, with just 35 yards on nine carries, Etienne finally broke free and burst ahead for the 53-yard score. The 99 yard drive is the longest in College Football Playoff history and only the third 99 yarder in Clemson history.

